SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter officially arrives two weeks from Tuesday, but we could see some real winter-like weather in the form of snow later this week. That could be hard to believe, considering the warm temperatures we saw on Monday.
Winter is on its way and many residents have mixed feelings about the possibility of snow.
“I love New England winters. I love the snow,” said Dan Bergeron of Chicopee.
Cynthia Ashey of Chicopee added, “When it starts snowing, no, I don’t like that.”
Bergeron and Ashey had very different opinions about the winter season.
“I hope we see some snow real soon. It would be beautiful to have a white Christmas,” Bergeron noted.
Ashey said there are some inconveniences that come with having a white Christmas
“I don’t like to drive in it, not my favorite…people go to fast,” Ashey said.
We're getting answers from First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown on what we can expect this year.
“When it comes to winter outlooks, you really have to take it with a grain of salt,” Brown explained.
However, in terms of the western Massachusetts region as a whole, Brown noted, “Looks as though it’s going to be a La Nina season, so that would mean looking at the winter forecast, temperatures would be slightly above normal. Precipitation-wise, so what that would be is 40-50 inches of snow, that’s what normal is and temps will running a little normal. We will have some of those mild days.”
Looking at the upcoming weeks, Brown explained, “This week will be up and down and we may have our first snow threat on Wednesday, but it doesn't look like it’s going to be a big storm for us, but minor accumulations.”
Brown said regardless of the predictions, preparing for December weather is a must.
“Living in the northeast, make sure your tires are equipped whether it’s snow tires or whatever tires you need, make sure you have a scraper, make sure your phone is charged up all the time,” Brown said.
Brown emphasized the importance of having your car prepared too.
“’Oh no! I’m caught in a snow shower. What do I do? I’m on the side of the road.’ You have like blankets, water bottle, scrapers, and a little shovel in your trunk,” Brown added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.