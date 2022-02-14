SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Next month marks two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and first responders are still on the front lines seeing an increase of patients while facing staffing shortages.
"It's definitely more death than I saw in my entire nursing career. I don't think any of us were prepared for what we saw," said Jaime Dorunda, a nurse at Mercy Medical Center.
During the pandemic, Dorunda's unit was closed down and she was moved to the intensive care unit where she was by the bedside of people dying from COVID-19 every single day.
"To have to Facetime people to say their final goodbyes, knowing that they are never going to have that moment...you're standing in for that family member as the person passes away. It's just something I never imagined having to do...We lost so many people and saved so few in that first six months," Dorunda added.
She said it was the worst thing she's ever had to face in her nursing career and her experiences really took a toll on her mental health.
"I didn't really understand PTSD or trauma until after I had been out of it for a little and realized how much it had changed me," Dorunda noted.
Now, she prioritizes self-care and even though it's two years later and we have vaccines and treatments, Dorunda says health care workers like herself still feel overwhelmed...
"We're still overwhelmed and understaffed and just exhausted at this point. I think health care has really suffered," Dorunda added.
Dr. Mark Kenton also works at Mercy Medical Center as the chief of emergency medicine. Western Mass News asked him if there was one moment in the last two years when he realized just how bad COVID-19 was.
"The first x-ray I saw, the first bilateral COVID pnuemonia x-ray. That's the one thing I remember seeing and at that point saying to myself, it's here," Kenton said.
Kenton said sitting by the beside of COVID-19 patients was one of the hardest things to do because even his medical team feared what this virus was capable of.
"Take that patients hand, hold their hand, and remember that they were incredibly scared because they saw the news and they saw the reports and they had that fear they were going to die and you couldn't tell them they weren't," Kenton added.
There were then his own fears that his staff could get sick.
"How do you protect your staff from getting sick and dying? How are you going to care for all these people if your staff starts to get sick?" Kenton noted.
On top of that, he was worried about himself and his family and bringing this horrible virus home to them.
"It was that fear of taking care of a patient and that fear of bringing it home to your family. That was a real fear for a lot of us," Kenton explained.
It wasn't just those working in the hospital that saw the death COVID-19 can bring. Abigail Heinemann is an EMT with American Medical Response. She started at AMR about a month before the pandemic started
"There's a lot of things you see and you experience that you won't forget...but I definitely noticed more anxiety issues. For a while, I was just going through a really hard time," Heinemann said.
She said her work in the field during this time really took a toll on her mental health, but the risks and fears of the pandemic never discouraged her.
"I knew I was needed and I wanted to see if I could do everything that I thought I could do," Heinemann added.
However, for all of those working on the front lines of the pandemic, they still held on to a sliver of hope and for some, it was the people that they could save that kept them going.
"He was a younger gentleman and he did make it out of our ICU. He was there for months with us. He had two young kids and a wife and when he went home, he was such a light of hope for us. That's one of the things, when I look back and realized how awful it was, that even though we did lose so many people, that we helped this family and that he is home with his kids and his wife," Dorunda said.
