SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to give the final green light for children ages 5 to 11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of CDC advisers met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the matter.
If approved, Pfizer shots could start going out to this age group as early as tomorrow, but of course, this could lead to some concerns and questions for parents.
The vaccine for kids 5 to 11 will be two shots, but the dosage will be lower. Even so, we found many parents still have questions, so we're getting answers tonight.
"I'm worried about the side effects because he's just a little boy,” said Lissette Saillant, who has an eight-year-old son.
Luke Cadorette, who has an eight-year-old daughter, added "I'm good with the vaccine, but not for the kids."
We spoke to two parents on Tuesday, both fully vaccinated. Saillant has an eight-year-old son. She is on the fence about allowing him to get the vaccine, while Cadorette and his wife have decided their eight-year-old daughter will not get the vaccine. They both have concerns, as do many other parents.
Western Mass News is getting answers for you. We went to Dr. Chrystal Whittcopp, the medical director at Baystate General Pediatrics. We asked her about the possible side effects younger children might experience.
“So the dosage is less than what the 12 and up dose, so the side-effect profile should not be anticipated to change, based on experience with the older adolescents,” Whittcopp noted.
The 12 to 15-year-old age group receives two shots that are 30-microgram doses. The 5 to 11-year-olds get two shots that are 10-microgram doses. Whittcopp told us Baystate is ready to start vaccinating this new group of children.
“Baystate has already pre-ordered their doses, so we are hoping to start to be able to put immunizations in kids' arms almost immediately after approval,” Whittcopp explained.
Western Mass News is digging deeper. We wanted to know if private practice pediatricians are ready to give out the shots, so we checked in with Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics.
“We're ready to order it. I don't think we'll have it physically in our office for a week or two. It's a simple matter of getting it from the state,” Kelley said.
Kelley told Western Mass News that they have about 25 parents on a waiting list right now, so we asked him how they plan to administer the vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.
"What we're probably going to do is do vaccine clinics, like right now we do flu clinics Saturday morning, where we have up to 100 people come through and get the vaccine,” Kelly added.
Last week, Springfield COVID-19 cases were 214 cases. Of those 214 cases, 69 cases were children ages zero to 10, so doctors we spoke with agree this vaccine for kids could be a game-changer.
