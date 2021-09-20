SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pfizer said Monday that a lower dose version of its COVID-19 vaccine is showing promise for children ages 5 to 11. However, what does this mean for this age group actually getting the go-ahead for the shots?
Dr. Crystal Wittcopp, director of pediatrics at Baystate Health, told us she was really relieved to see the data released today and also responded to questions from our viewers about what this new research means for their kids going forward.
“I have a child he’s going to be seven years old and if it’s getting like this, I’m definitely supporting the fact that my child is going to get vaccinated,” sad Jalyz Claudio of South Hadley.
Residents told Western Mass News they’re excited about Pfizer’s trial data released on Monday showed that children ages 5 to 11 have a strong antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I teach high school, but I’ve been worried about my students bringing it home to younger siblings,” said Caitlin Welz.
Wittcopp said the 10 microgram dosage given to children in the trial is one-third as strong as the 30 microgram dose for adults.
“The lower dose that they were testing seems to be working out really well, so from a pediatrician standpoint, super relieved and excited to see that rolled out,” Wittcopp explained.
Also today, parents were already asking her when it’ll be available for their kids.
“I would say about six to eight weeks,“ Wittcopp noted.
We also asked Wittcopp about the questions you submitted to Western Mass News.
Carol Z. asked: “Why is the dosage the same for a five year old and a 11 year old? Their size and body weight is much different.”
Wittcopp said it would work similar to other vaccines, like MMR and tetanus.
“Vaccines are not like antibiotics where they have to be specific to a weight. They’re more general than that…The dose stays the same across multiple age groups, so I wouldn’t expect this vaccine to have to work any differently than that,” Wittcopp said.
John D. wanted to know about the side effects for this age group and to break it down for the initial shot and then the booster shot.
Wittcopp said this age range has similar physiology to children 12 and up and there’s no reason to think the side effects will differ from what older teens and adults experience.
“Some mild symptoms the day after the shot - some low-grade fever, headache, muscle aches that resolve quickly,” Wittcopp noted.
Nancy V. asked how confident are they that this vaccine won’t hurt the children?
“I think we’re really confident. I mean, this vaccine technology has been around for a long time even though we haven’t utilized it,” Wittcopp added.
Wittcopp also told us this is encouraging news for kids staying healthy in the classroom and not missing out on more school. Once again, this is a trial and the vaccine still needs approval from the FDA to be administered to this age group.
