HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After Springfield announced it was canceling its Parade of Big Balloons for the second year in a row, we wanted to know how other parades would be impacted.

We know the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade is an event many in the community look forward to every year and we wanted to find out if it was returning in 2022.

Our team reached out to the parade president, Marc Joyce.  He told us in a statement:

"The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke is looking forward to having the 69th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade on March 20, 2022. Although subject to approval by the City of Holyoke, the Committee is hopeful that COVID numbers will continue to decline and that we can safely hold Parade-related events next year."

