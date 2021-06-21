Our crews saw the demolition firsthand Monday and that got us wondering what's planned for the spot on Northampton Street?

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after we noticed the former John Lynch Middle School in Holyoke is being demolished.

Our crews saw the demolition firsthand Monday and that got us wondering what's planned for the spot on Northampton Street?

We reached out to the Colvest Group, which is overseeing the project.

They tell Western Mass News it will turn into some kind of retail spot, that may have restaurants too.

They said it's too early to discuss any potential tenants. The demolition is expected to wrap up by the end of July.

