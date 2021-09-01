WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The remnants of hurricane Ida are now moving into western Mass., which will bring heavy rain and flooding to our area overnight.
Western Mass News is getting answers on the preparations underway to protect homes from expensive water damage.
We took those questions to a home restoration company here in western Mass. and spoke with one local business owner who is utilizing some of those techniques.
“Trust me we’ve got plan A, B, and C covered to make certain that nothing additionally penetrates our barrier of getting into our building,” said Mary Matthews, owner of Innerglow Skin Studio.
Matthews experienced severe basement flooding last month, which prevented her from opening her studio. Now, she has sump pumps inside and outside and sandbags by the basement entrance.
We spoke with Kevin Fall, the owner and president of Servpro Hampshire County about what other measures you can take to protect your home or business.
“Making sure downspouts, gutters are clean and ready to go and they're being diverted away from the house,” said Fall.
Fall said groundwater will often find its way inside, especially with the amount of rain western Mass. experienced in July when his company received over 100 calls about basement flooding.
“Groundwater is going to find every weak area of your basement so what you can do at this point is try to keep it away from the important things; The furnace the water heater your appliances if they’re in the basement,” said Fall.
Fall also advises placing sandbags near points of entry, while using wet vacs and dehumidifiers to monitor the water.
“A lot of preparation ahead of time is important,“ said Fall.
As for the smaller items?
“How you store things in the basement is really important as well...store things on pallets, store things in plastic totes,” said Fall.
If water does find its way in? Do what you can to vacuum it out and take note of where the water is entering to prevent it from happening again.
“Shop Vac as much as you can and learn your lesson from this. Take care of it when it dries out,“ said Fall.
Fall said to pay close attention to your basement if it is carpeted, as it can be especially difficult to remove water from carpet.
We also spoke with town officials who told Western Mass News you can help by clearing any debris off storm drains outside your house.
