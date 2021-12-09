EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With many parts of western Mass. waking up to a light blanket of white Thursday morning, many people are eager for the start of ski season.
So we wanted to know how conditions are shaping up at local ski resorts.
Ski season is upon us, but with the mild weather we’ve had so far this season, the conditions haven’t been ideal for local ski resorts. General manager for Otis Ridge Eric Vanoostveen told Western Mass News they have made a lot of snow so far, but haven’t done anything with it yet.
"Right now, this time of year, we just make snow in big piles and put piles all over the mountain and when its time to go we have the machine come in and they push it all out and they groom it for skiing," said Eric Vanoostveen, general manager of Otis Ridge.
While the snow may be ready to go, he said there’s one more thing needed before they can open up this season and that’s consistent cold weather.
"Anything below 27, 26 degrees is ideal," said Vanoostveen.
With near '60s expected on Saturday, they’ve postponed their season opened from this Saturday to next Saturday the 18th.
"Now with this warm-up, we're kind of going to sit and play the waiting game for a few days," said Vanoostveen.
That trend seems common. Dillon Mahon from ski butternut tells us they don’t have an opening date as of right now, but are hoping to be able to open soon if the weather cooperates.
Compared to the last three years:
- In 2020 – Ski Butternut opened on Dec. 18.
- In 2019 – Ski Butternut opened on Dec. 6
- In 2018 – Ski Butternut opened on Dec. 7.
There is one ski resort that’s already opened. Wachusett Mountain in Princeton kicked off their season on Nov. 27. Public relations manager Chris Stimpson told us they currently have 10 trails and four lifts going.
Last year, the resort opened on Nov. 21 and in 2019, Nov. 15.
Vanoostveen told us Odis Ridge typically opens the first weekend of Dec.
"I think this is the first year in the last 5 years that we're not going to make it," said Vanoostveen.
As for COVID protocols, Otis Ridge and Wachusett mountain told us their employees will be masked up indoors and they are recommending guests do the same. Ski Butternut said they’re asking all guests to pre-purchase all tickets online, using their upgraded reloadable ticketing system.
We checked in with local ski shops to see how business has been this season.
"It's been crazy, it's been really crazy...Definitely doing like record-number of sales to years prior," said Nicholas Bouchard.
Nicholas Bouchard, sales and mechanic from Fat Trax in East Longmeadow told us the shop has seen a lot of new faces this season. They're selling a lot of season leases. He said pandemic-related supply chain issues have caused some difficulties for the store.
"It feels like we're uh selling bad news a lot of the time...For the most part it has to do with soft goods, getting clothing, jackets, stuff like that. Promises for months ago, weeks ago, just trying to get it in before Christmas, which is the most crucial time of the year for sure," said Bouchard.
