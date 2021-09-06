SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--With Labor Day weekend being the unofficial end of summer, people are beginning to close their pools. Western Mass News is getting answers on what you need to do to maintain your pool through the cooler weather.
“This starts the flow of traffic this weekend. And it will pretty much go till Oct. 1,” said Glenn Swiatlowski, laboratory manager at Teddy Bear Pools and Spas.
Swiatlowski told Western Mass News why people are buying pool closing kits. As kids are heading back to school. There is a timeline for closing down your pool.
"If they wait too long the pool will turn green. And if they close too soon, the pool it could bake basically with warm weather under the cover," said Swiatlowski.
Swiatlowski told Western Mass News that you do want to drain your pools down to a certain level, so no water is weighing down the cover," said Swiatlowski.
"An above-ground pool during the winter too much weight on the cover could pull the walls in if you didn’t take put water off the cover periodically," said Swiatlowski.
As far as inground pools, go with lowering water levels and closing them up.
"So, depending on what cap you have for your skimmer, which is the rectangular hole on the pool. you can leave the water level right at half-skimmer. If you have a certain skimmer. If not. you've to lower it below the skimmer," said Swiatlowski.
