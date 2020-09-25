(WGGB/WSHM) -- Now that school is underway, we're getting answers on proper face mask usage for kids.
"Masks are the most important thing that we can do to prevent COVID-19 spread throughout the community," said Dr. John O'Reilly, pediatrician with Baystate Health.
For kids attending in-person school, wearing a mask in the classroom is the new normal for a number of reasons.
“Your child wearing the masks protects his classmate that is having chemotherapy or the biologics for their Crohn’s disease. It’s helping the teacher who may have diabetes and it’s certainly helping grandma," O'Reilly noted.
O'Reilly recommends children wear cloth masks at school.
"I think for kids, we are going to use the simple cloth face mask. It should be double-layered at least. They shouldn’t be able to see through it," O'Reilly explained.
Julia Dennison is the executive editor for parents.com. She told Western Mass News there are a few things to remind children when they are wearing their masks.
“Don’t touch your face when you have your mask on, so watch your eyes, touching your eyes. Wash your masks often and then also just make sure you are also washing your hands," Dennison added.
When it’s time to clean your child’s mask, Dennison said, “This is like any other piece of laundry. You want to clean it according to the directions of the cloth itself. You want to clean it in as hot of water as you can with your regular laundry detergent.”
For kids who have a hard time wearing a mask, O’Reilly recommended parents reward children for wearing their masks all day.
“Something to really recognize that this is hard work for kids. They are doing something that’s really important, that’s really good for everyone else," O'Reilly said.
Other tips include letting kids pick out their own masks and working on wearing masks around the house each day.
“It’s a process. Kids aren’t always perfect, but if you consistently - like with anything with parenting - encourage them to do it, then hopefully, they will be good little mask wearers," Dennison said.
