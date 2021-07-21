SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many western Massachusetts residents experienced basement flooding this week and worries about more rain have many people on edge.
After speaking with local home restoration companies, they told us flooding can come at a hefty price tag and affect more areas of your home than you think.
“I’ve been working since that day trying to pull everything out,” said Lori Kuhn of Wilbraham.
Kuhn has been working around the clock since Sunday when her basement was flooded following intense rainfall. She’s relied on neighbors and friends to use fans to dry it out, despite preparing for 13 hours before the storm hit, and she's looking at a $5,000 price tag for a new sump pump for starters.
Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews told us what his crews, who responded to over 50 calls this week, look for when first arriving to a home.
“Our main concern is the utilities, electrical hazards in the basement,” Andrews said.
According to Michael Sacenti, owner of American Healthy Homes, mold can form in wet basements, which is bad for people with respiratory problems. It’s a group he said makes up about 50 percent of his customers.
As for how to keep your basement dry, Sacenti explained, “It’s all about getting the humidity level in the basement down as fast as possible.”
He also says keep plenty of fans around.
“Fans and dehumidifiers are great things to have in the home,” Sacenti added.
Another local restoration business said basements easily flood if your gutters are clogged.
“One easy way of avoiding that is clearing out the gutters, getting the right drainage,” said Bob Hogan with BHP Property Maintenance.
Hogan told Western Mass News that the goal is to keep the water as far away from your foundation as possible. We asked about what if homeowners don't have gutters.
“They should probably put a rock layer around the home, some kind of drainage,” Hogan added.
Those quick gutter checks could make a big difference.
“It’s a simple easy maintenance to keep the foundation intact,” Hogan said.
Hogan also says to inspect your gutters regularly to make sure the water flow is steady and moving away from your home.
