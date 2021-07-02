(WGGB/WSHM) -- With a rainy weekend expected, you may be wondering what Fourth of July events are still going on here in western Massachusetts. Western Mass News is out getting answers and getting the low down on holiday plans as they stand as of Friday afternoon.
“It’s my husband’s birthday on the Fourth of July and so if it rains, we'll be inside, but for those people that are going to be outside, I'm sorry that its gonna rain. I hope it doesn’t rain," said Patti Zygarowski of Chicopee.
While this weather isn't ideal for Fourth of July weekend, local events are hoping and planning for the best. The East Longmeadow carnival, which was closed down on Thursday due to rain, is also canceled Friday due to flooding in center field.
The carnival's hours for Saturday will be extended and open at 1 p.m. On Sunday, the carnival will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. after the parade, which is planned for Sunday morning as long as the weather isn’t severe.
“Personally, I have two kids that are very disappointed too. I’m trying to make sure we can have this, but we are taking into consideration the safety of everybody and it’s not an easy decision if we cancel something,” said Kevin Cook with the East Longmeadow Rotary.
Cook told Western Mass News that fireworks scheduled for Saturday night in town are a-go, but if bad weather forces them to cancel, the show won't be rescheduled.
“Right now, we are planning on having the fireworks. They are still scheduled to go off at 9:30,” Cook explained.
The town of Greenfield already postponing their Independence Day fireworks celebration until Monday. Music events and food will start at 4 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
The Six Flags Fourth of July Fest and fireworks are scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday nights. If stormy weather gets in the way, they'll update the park's website with more about future events.
The Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display will still shoot off from the Memorial Bridge on Sunday as long as there's no heavy rain.
“It's looking pretty good, actually. At that, I would definitely go with it,” said Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield.
Matt said her team will decide Saturday whether or not to cancel the fireworks if there’s any sign of lightning or wind, but she's optimistic it won't come to that.
“People have such an anticipation of this because they need the fireworks and they're looking forward to them, but I think what it might do is people might not come with their blankets and stay longer, but I think they will still come if its 20 percent. What's 20 percent chance of rain? That's nothing,” Matt noted.
