SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Western Mass News Viewer reached out wondering if she'll be reimbursed for taxes taken out of her unemployment collection.
"I had filed my taxes as soon as we were able to, wanted to get it done quickly so we'd get our return quick," said Michelle, an Amherst resident.
Michelle is wondering about reimbursement for taxes taken out of what she earned in unemployment benefits.
She received her regular tax refund and then found out she would be qualified to receive an additional refund for what she collected on unemployment in 2020.
Western Mass News took her concerns to economics expert Karl Petrick.
"Yes, she should get reimbursed," said Petrick, an economics professor at Western New England University.
He said under the American Rescue Plan of 2021 enacted in March, up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits would be tax-free. Those who filed taxes before the bill was enacted would qualify for a reimbursement, the average amount he said being $1,200.
"A lot of people of course were already collecting unemployment and filed their taxes as she did...In July, there were four million refunds sent out, which was entirely this, people that were being compensated for taxes taken out that was retroactively made tax-free," said Petrick.
He said that's been part of why the IRS has been so backed up.
"The IRS did say it's ongoing throughout the summer. Every month there has been a wave of money reimbursed for unemployment benefits...you just kind of have to be patient unfortunately and it's very frustrating of course," said Petrick.
Luckily, Michelle is back to work but is still hoping to get her check soon, especially as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise.
"What if we have to close down again so there is that concern to be able to keep current with all of your bills...I just fear another closure cause things aren't looking great so there is that concern to be missing money," said Michelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.