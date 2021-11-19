SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno responded to this question our newsroom received that reads in-part quote:
… ‘(ask) officials in the communities that relaxed mask mandates a few weeks ago if they think the increase in cases is related to that action.’
"We did not jump the gun, we had a goal and we reached that goal and we wanted to move forward," explained Mayor Sarno.
Springfield lifted the indoor mask mandate on Nov. 1, but West Springfield did so on Oct. 20. Both communities are among the top COVID-19 case counts over the past two weeks in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
The director for the West Springfield Board of Health, Jeanne Galloway, told us in part quote:
"The Board of Health regulation was suspended due to the decrease in COVID cases. When suspended, the board agreed to continue to monitor the status of COVID in the community and determine if the regulation should be put back in effect."
She goes on to say…
"At this time, the COVID cases have not risen to the level at which the board suggested it would revisit implementing the regulation."
Western Mass News also took the question to Clinton Mathias, an immunologist professor at Western New England University.
"I don't completely think that it was not totally prudent enough. I feel like with the number of cases going down everything it did kind of make sense," explains Mathias.
This comes as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health just released its weekly COVID-19 data, multiple cities in our area have a population that is under 60 percent fully vaccinated.
this includes Springfield, Westfield including Montgomery, Holyoke, West Springfield and Chicopee.
In light of this new data, Mathias told Western Mass News that the focus should remain on getting shots into arms.
"I would say that should be the most important thing and the mask mandates, I think as we watch things unfold, if the number of cases go up, then definitely I think the towns might have some latitude there where it might be wise to bring them back again," explained Mathias.
An effort that Mayor Sarno strongly stands behind, in hopes of not reinforcing a mask mandate.
"You do that and you don't have to consider going back to restrictions," said Mayor Sarno.
