SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Clergy sex abuse hotlines set up here in western Mass. are taking calls.

This is following this week’s news that former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne, long considered a suspect in the 1972 death of a 13-year-old altar boy back would have been charged with his murder if he had not died last week. Both the Springfield Diocese and the Hampden District Attorney's Office are encouraging people to report allegations, but one advocate for victims has questions.

Calls for more transparency into past of former priest Lavigne SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What was a mystery for nearly 50 years is now a closed case. …

Two abuse hotlines, both encouraging victims of clergy sex abuse to call in. But one advocate for survivors told Western Mass News there is a first step all survivors of abuse should take.

“Certainly in the past week we have received a number of calls from individuals who have expressed their outrage and their anger and their frustration,” Trant said.

Trant oversees the Clergy Sex Abuse Hotline put in place by the Diocese of Springfield in 2020. He told Western Mass News since the news this week about now-deceased former priest Richard Lavigne being formally connected to the murder of 13-year-old altar boy Danny Lavigne nearly fifty years ago, calls have been coming into the hotline. But he says

Former classmate remembers altar boy Danny Croteau SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community steps up the call for more transparency followi…

“We have not received any increase in calls to our hotline to report any allegations of abuse,” Trant said.

But we're told in the case of abuse claims that do come in, the Diocese works closely with the District Attorneys in western Mass.

“The Diocese suspends any type of fact-finding while an allegation is under review with the District Attorney's office,” Trant said.

“It is so essential that the crime and the heinous crime of sexual abuse, whether it happened a year ago, five years ago, 50 years ago must first and foremost be first investigated by law enforcement,” Trant said.

Michael McDonnell, communications manager for SNAP, which stands for Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, told Western Mass News he questions the outcome of victims only reporting their claims to the Diocese.

“Survivors should go to selector authorities first…Survivors need to call local law enforcement and report the abuse no matter how long ago it took place. Before calling or at all calling the Dioceses,” McDonnell said.

To that point, both the Springfield Diocese and the Hampden District Attorney's Office have separate clergy sex abuse hotlines set up but do appear to work together.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said:

"...We executed a memorandum of understanding with the Springfield Diocese to memorialize and clearly define the process for their reporting of sex abuse claims, and we worked to prosecute former priest Richard Lavigne."

The Diocese’s confidential toll-free abuse reporting phone line is (800) 842-9055 and the email address is reportabuse@diospringfield.org. If a victim of clergy sexual abuse wishes to make a report, they can contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office at(413) 800-2958.