SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People across the Bay State may be seeing an increase in their gas and electric bills in the new year and many are questioning why the rates went up if nothing changed in their homes.
“Usually, it's around like $30 or $40, but it went up to almost $100 or so,” said Eddie Westbrook.
People in western Massachusetts expressed frustrations on Wednesday about their electric bills going up.
“I mean, we use the same thing every day. I don't really see a reason for it, but I'd like to know why,” Westbrook added.
John Zimmek said, “I think they should keep it at one rate, instead of keeping going up and down.”
Several concerned viewers also commented on our Western Mass News Facebook page and sharing how much more they're paying this winter. One person said their bill has doubled from last winter. Another said they were paying $40 more.
Western Mass News checked in with Eversource to find out why people in the Bay State might be seeing an uptick.
“There’s no doubt that the prices for energy have spiked…This is global because it is all about natural gas and with the price of natural gas going up, that’s going to affect people that use their natural gas for heat, but remember, we use natural gas to create electricity,” said Eversource spokesperson Priscilla Ress.
New rates for gas and electric went into effect as of January, which were approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. Ress said there are ways that people can save money on their monthly payments.
“Go to eversource.com, look at the kind of programs that are there to help including a home energy assessment. Those are no cost. You’ll get an expert that comes to your home and tells you from your roof to your basement where you can be you losing that precious warm air going out and the cold air coming into your house,” Ress explained.
Ress added that people should also pay attention to where and how your energy is being used as you could be losing valuable heat during this cold season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.