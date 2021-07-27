SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom wondering when a historic clock tower in downtown Springfield would be restored.
“We want to know what's going on with it,” said David Murray of Springfield.
Standing tall in downtown Springfield, the Campanile clock tower is a staple to the city, but according to Peter Garvey, director of capital asset construction for the city, it's been broken for about 35 years.
We asked people who walk through downtown if they knew the clocks on the tower weren't working and most people said they hadn't noticed, but some residents, like Murray, remember when the tower bells rang through the city.
“Usually when the clock did work, it had beautiful sounding bells with it too, so I enjoyed it and I think everyone in the city would enjoy it too,” Murray added.
The Campanile tower was built in 1910 with intricate details and materials from all over the country and was constructed to become a historic part of the city.
"It's not a digital clock. It's got a lot of moving parts to it and mechanics to it…It's got a limestone exterior from Indiana. It's got terracotta on the top and the bells are from Pennsylvania,” Garvey explained.
The city recently launched an initiative to fix the iconic clock tower, but fixing the clock comes with a hefty price tag. The project is expected to cost more than $30 million.
"Funding has always been an issue. I know there's a will to fix the clock, but the funding, it's a $30 million project, so a really big project for the city of Springfield,” Garvey noted.
City officials are currently working with Congressman Neal's office to get this project on the upcoming infrastructure bill expected to go through the White House. They are also working to qualify the clock for a Community Preservation Act grant.
Garvey told Western Mass News that there's no telling how long until they'll have that $30 million and even once they secure the funding, Springfield residents won't be able to enjoy the clock anytime soon.
“The project will probably take about two-and-a-half years to design and probably two-and-a-half years to reconstruct, construct, so a total of about five-year project when we get funding,” Garvey said.
However, residents said they're just looking forward to hearing those bells once again and being able to look up at the tower to catch the time.
“Hopefully, I'm around. That will make me about 68….Hopefully, you're here to see it." "yes i will be,” Murray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.