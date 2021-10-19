NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Black Friday is just over five weeks away and experts are recommending not to wait for those doorbuster deals as there could be a supply issue this year.
“We’ve tried to stay on top of it by ordering way in advance, sometimes eight to 10 weeks in advance, so right now, we’re very well stocked for holidays,” said Mark Wineburg, owner of Yes Computers.
Wineburg is already stocking up for Black Friday, but with the expected supply issues this year, he is recommended you get the product when its available - not when it is Black Friday and you’re waiting outside at five in the morning.
“If they know what it is you’re looking for and it's available to talk to us sooner than waiting ‘til the last minute ‘cause there may be some people who are disappointing and having to wait ‘til January,” Wineburg noted.
He explained that if you’re looking for a deal on something like headphone, they’re actually going to be at their Black Friday price earlier than the holiday.
“We’re going to be starting our smaller sales the week before, so people can walk in at their convivence. The other issue is we don’t want to have a lot of people coming into the store at once,” Wineburg added.
According to Retail Me Not, some hot ticket items are gaming consoles like the new XBox and the Playstation 5. As far as toys go, the Magic Mixies toy and for tech, 4K televisions and Airpods.
Western Mass News is getting answers. We spoke with Kristin McGrath, an editor at Retail Me Not’s blog ‘The Real Deal.’ We asked her when shoppers should start waiting outside for a 4K television or a hot toy.
“No reason to line up anywhere. Retailers have pretty much moved Black Friday online and this was going on before the pandemic, but that does mean deals are guaranteed. Those are still doorbusters, even if you are not busting down an actually door…There really isn’t much of a reason to shop in-store versus online,” McGrath noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.