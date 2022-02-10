SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many Americans spent a lot more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, which inspired them to reimagine and remodel their spaces. However, an increase in home projects led to inflation and supply chain issues.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans hunkered down at home. Experts said with this extra time inside and with people receiving extra money through stimulus checks, the demand for home repairs boomed in 2021.
“So people wanted more goods, they wanted a plan, they wanted cars, they wanted cabinets, furniture and toys, and things they could get delivered to their house and installed,” said Joseph Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Gagnon told Western Mass News that the higher demand for goods caused a tremendous backlog.
“It was a huge shift away from service to goods which we have never seen before,” Gagnon added.
Gagnon said the economy’s ability to produce goods reached its limits amid the pandemic.
“So, you know, we don't have the capacity and a lot of that capacity is in China and other countries, but the capacity to ship it to America is limited. There is only so many boats and so many ports,” Gagnon explained.
We wanted to find out about the local impact in our area, so we checked in with Rocky’s Ace Hardware in East Longmeadow. David Dionne, the assistant manager, told us in 2021, he saw a significant increase in paint sales.
“It seems like the thing that really, really picked up over the past year during the pandemic, ‘I’m going to paint my entire house,’” Dionne said.
With the higher demand for paint products and supply chain shortages, Dionne said it has been almost impossible to restock certain items.
“Certain paints, like we have some cabinet specialists that use certain paints for their cabinets and I haven't been able to get a hold of it. They need certain tint bases and it’s just factories can't keep. It’s a supply issue for them, not being able to get the right chemicals put in or not,” Dionne noted.
This high demand for paint products is having a trickle-down effect on price stickers. This means a gallon that normally cost $57 last year could now ring up to $61 this year.
“Depending on the line of paint you buy obviously, there's more expensive, there is cheaper,” Dionne added.
However, there is hope. Karl Petrick, associate professor of economics at Western New England University, predicts supply chains will catch up in 2022 and will make for more fully stocked shelves.
“It is really a supply chain issue for some of the chemicals and colors they need. Over the year, that will also abate,” Petrick said.
In taking a deeper look at other materials used during home remodeling projects, the monthly price of lumber in the United States significantly increased since 2020. In January of that year, the cost of lumber per thousand board feet was $435. In January 2021, it was $887 dollars per thousand board feet. In January of this year, the cost was up to $979.
Petrick predicted that the price of lumber will remain high this year, but said this is in part due to a political dispute.
“The price of lumber is going to stay high. Now, part of that is supply chain issues, but one part of that, which can be resolved, is actually a trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada,” Petrick explained.
With prices on the rise and a shortage in materials, we wanted to know about what other options are out there for homeowners looking to revamp their properties. We checked in with Ecobuilding Bargains in Springfield. Emily Gaylord, the director of communications, told us the company offers an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to traditional home repairs.
“So that means just like a thrift store or anywhere else you might donate something, people and contractors donate materials to us that we are able to sell back into the public at a reduced cost,” Gaylord said.
Gaylord added that the company offers a solution to high prices and supply chain issues.
“I think with lumber or anything else, your tools, your nails, flooring, tile, it’s only a little extra time if you can get it reclaimed first and then if we don't have it, maybe you have wasted a few minutes of your time, but if you do there is such a cost saving,” Gaylord explained.
