(WGGB/WSHM) -- Several Western Mass News viewers have reached out to us after receiving higher than normal property tax bills.
We've been talking about how crazy the housing market is right now and unfortunately for Springfield residents, they are seeing the effects of the booming housing market while looking at their latest property tax bill.
"This is a big kick in the teeth if you ask me,” said Lisa Dulchinos of Springfield.
For 14 years, Dulchinos has owned a home in the city of Springfield. This past New Year's Eve, she received her property tax bill in the mail.
"I was pretty angry,” Dulchinos added.
According to Dulchinos, her quarterly bill was $290 more than last quarter and because of how the property taxes are handled in Springfield, that means her bill next year will be the same amount. That's $580 more a year.
"One-hundred dollars a month…who can afford that?...Something is going to have to get cut. I don't know what, but that's a lot of money to cough up every single month with everything else rising,” Dulchinos noted.
After seeing her bill, Dulchinos reached out to Western Mass News and she wasn't the only one to call our newsroom with questions, so we took these viewer questions to city officials to get answers.
Patrick Greenhalgh is the chairman of the Board of Assessors for the city of Springfield. We asked him why resident's property tax bills are so high this quarter.
"For the city of Springfield, we did have about an average tax increase of $216 for the average single-family home for the city of Springfield…The housing market has been extremely strong,” Greenhalgh explained.
Greenhalgh said the booming housing market is raising property values in the city and, therefore, increasing people's property taxes. He said in order to come up with a value for someone's home, they look at similar homes that were sold in the past year. The city also expected this increase. Greenhalgh said in order to offset the increase, the city decreased the residential tax rate.
"It was previously $18.90 cents per $1,000 of value. This year, it's $18.82 cents per $1,000 of value - a reduction of eight cents,” Greenhalgh noted.
However, Dulchinos said that change didn't make a big enough difference in her bill.
"That would've made only a $15 difference in my bill,” Dulchinos said.
Greenhalgh said the city also approved using free cash funds to try and offset the cost of taxes. He says it was two-and-a-half million dollars this year and it will be two-and-a-half million dollars for next year too.
