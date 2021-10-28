WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--An unusual sight in West Springfield has many people talking.
On Ohio Avenue in West Springfield, work is being done to improve the road. But right now, residents are having a challenging time getting in and out of their driveways. That's because public works crews are installing these berms that extend the curb area and cover the end of each driveway.
Western Mass News is getting answers. We wanted to know, why are they doing this?
West Springfield's town engineer told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
"Berms are being put up on Ohio Avenue for two reasons: to establish a new curb line along the roadway following the street's reclamation and to serve as a gutter path for stormwater."
We went up the street on Ohio Avenue and knocked on several doors. And some neighbors told us they find it annoying that they have to get their car over what looks like a mini speed bump, while others said it just didn’t bother them.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News in a statement in part:
"The town has invested nearly $1.5 million into Ohio Avenue replacing the water line and reconstructing the sewer after the gas company replaced the natural gas line along the roadway."
We wanted to know whether the berms will stay this high from the street. And if the driveway bumps will remain. The West Springfield DPW told Western Mass News
"The height of the road will be increased by 1.5 inches when the finish course of hot mix is applied which will match the front edge of the cape cod berm. The driveway aprons will all be leveled out to match the top of the cape cad berm."
The question is how long will the project take to be complete. The town engineer told us in a statement:
"The project, which has been ongoing since the gas company started its replacement project years ago, will hopefully be completed within eight to ten weekdays."
Mayor Reichelt added in part:
"I can understand the frustration with change but the paving project is not complete and should not be judged as such."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.