SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Negotiations have been ongoing between the city of Springfield and Comcast for months, leaving many residents wondering where the agreement stands and whether their services or bills be impacted.
Springfield city officials and Comcast have been negotiating a new cable television agreement since late December when their prior franchise license ran out. The cable company set up a franchise back in the 1980s and has successfully renewed agreements over ten year increments until Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno rejected the latest license renewal at the end of 2021.
“I also wanted to make sure they kept our operations here in the city of Springfield. There is a number of things I fought for in the give-and-take and I wanted more of the take and not the give,” Sarno explained.
The mayor and Comcast expect the negotiations to be completed in the coming weeks, but while Comcast’s service in the city continues, this limbo has left many residents wondering how the negotiation impacts them.
One Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom wondering where the agreement stands and why their bill has increased, as well as how the new contract will change their senior discount.
Sarno addressed the concern on Western Mass News: Getting Answers with Dave Madsen and said the specific concerns of his residents, like those shared with us, are top priority when it comes to finalizing an agreement.
“I’ve also been fighting for stuff as far as the senior discounts. I’ve also been fighting for stuff to make sure our Focus Springfield continues, which has been valuable during this pandemic…the transparency of keeping the public informed with all the governmental meetings going on,” Sarno explained.
Western Mass News is also getting answers from the cable giant. A spokesperson for Comcast told us, in part:
“We are pleased to serve the residents and businesses of the city of Springfield and we thank the mayor and his team for their continued efforts to reach a new agreement, which we expect to finalize in the coming weeks.”
The spokesperson stressed that this change only applies to Springfield customers cable services, not internet, and they should not see any service interruptions or price changes.
However, if you are seeing increases on your bill, you should reach out to Comcast directly for individual concerns.
Another viewer also reached out to Western Mass News with concerns that getting in touch with Comcast can be difficult. The spokesperson told us that if you can’t reach a Comcast representative at 1-800-XFINITY, you can also use the Xfinity My Account App for support.
Editor's Note: this story has been updated to reflect the methods of reaching Comcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.