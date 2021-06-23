SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Kids are out of school and summer has officially begun. While things are starting to feel closer to normal, some summer camps will still look a bit different this year.
After having to cancel camp last year due to the pandemic, the Jewish Community Center in Springfield is welcoming children back for some summertime fun. For the next nine weeks, kids will once again get to laugh, run around, and make new friends. It's a sight camp counselors said they've missed.
"The kids, they're the happiest and just hearing them smile and laugh and have fun is awesome,” said Kyle Andolina, camp director at the Springfield JCC.
Although camp is back on this year, there are still some restrictions in place. At the JCC, children still have to wear masks inside and attempt to social distance outside. Also, the number of kids enrolled in camp has been cut in half.
"We have a little bit smaller numbers. Kids are in a little bit smaller groups, which makes the experience even better for them really…more individualized attention,” Andolina explained.
The JCC told Western Mass News they have a waitlist for every week of camp this summer. This is the first year they've had to deal with a wait list and parents told Western Mass News they feel lucky to have been able to snag a spot for their kids.
Andrew Flye Sr. is an uncle to several children. He said his siblings have had a hard time getting their children into camp this year, which is unfortunate considering the benefits of sending kids to camp.
"Camp is good for socialization for the little kids. They get to see their friends they haven't seen for a long time. It's good for their mental health,” Flye noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.