SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom asking for help after learning he's responsible for paying a 35-year-old excise tax bill that he said he was never made aware of.
Springfield resident Charles Lukas recently traded in his car for a new one. He applied for a rebate and was granted a refund in tax money, but instead of receiving that rebate, he received a bill.
"They took my rebate of $322 and applied it to a $500 and something dollar 35-year-old bill,” Lukas explained.
Lukas was told he had an outstanding bill from 1986 that accrued to more than $500 and that refund money was applied to that decades old bill.
"The collector told me this never would've come up if I didn't get my rebate,” Lukas explained.
After taking his concerns to city hall and not receiving a response, Lukas reached out to our newsroom asking for answers. We took Lukas' questions to the city's treasurer-collector's office to see how a bill like this goes outstanding for so long.
Christopher Caputo, Springfield's treasurer-collector, said Lukas had to have been notified of the bill back in 1986 since that was standard policy.
"Back in ‘86, you would've gotten an original bill and then 30 days later, you would've gotten a demand notice. After that, we send it to our deputy collector. They would've sent a first notice and then a warrant, which sounds worse than it is. Then after that, they would serve a warrant at your last known address,” Caputo said.
According to Caputo, before the 1990's, the collector's office didn't have the ability to prevent you from registering your car or renewing your license if you had outstanding excise tax bills. Also, they typically won't notify the person of a bill this old because the person usually doesn't live at the same address.
As far as taking away the refund and applying it to the bill, Western Mass News learned that's standard protocol too.
"If that is outstanding, we're allowed to take the money we would pay you and apply it to that bill. That's Mass. General Law,” Caputo explained.
We reached out to local city leaders to see if there's something that can be done. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno's chief of staff Tom Ashe said he is working with the collector's office to find a solution. In the meantime, Lukas said he hopes he can prevent this from happening to someone else.
"There's just too many people out there who probably have the same problem,” Lukas said.
Caputo said if you're worried you have an outstanding tax bill, you can call his office or go to the city of Springfield's website to check.
