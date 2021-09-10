SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to us wondering if the citywide mask mandate that goes into effect Monday includes private schools.
We reached out to Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, who explains that the mask mandate does not apply to private schools, since it will only be enforced in public places.
Parochial schools are considered to be private spaces.
