SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield educator reached out to our newsroom, concerned about continued contract negotiations affecting her pay.
The pandemic has stretched out ongoing talks as far back as July 2020. One paraprofessional in Springfield told Western Mass News that she just wants to make a livable wage.
Anna Santana, a paraprofessional in Springfield, reached out to our Western Mass News Getting Answers line. She wrote:
“All teachers finally received their raise plus a bonus. Meanwhile, paraprofessionals will be going into a third year without a raise. Paraprofessionals hold an important part in educating our children and we are being treated like we mean nothing to the school system.”
We reached out to Catherine Mastronardi, president of the Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals, who told Western Mass News that the union’s two percent annual raise is making it hard to keep up with rising costs amid the pandemic.
“The district is offering a percentage that we feel is not in line with the current inflation rate,” Mastronardi noted.
The latest contract expired on June 30, 2019, so the last two percent raise was paid out over 17 months ago.
According to Mastronardi, paras must often supplement their income, which she says begins at $16.32 an hour
“…And in order to make ends meet, our folks are working second or third jobs and that makes them less effective in the classroom because they’re tired all the time,” Mastronardi said.
Increasing the annual raise percentage would be particularly impactful to longtime employees.
“We have paras that have worked for, you know, 20, 25, 30, 35 years and they’re making $19.88 an hour…We would like to just be respected for what we do and to be paid we just that respect what we do and how important our jobs are,” Mastronardi explained.
Mastronardi said talks with the district’s new negotiators began in October and she is confident that an agreement will be reached by the end of this school year.
“I think that these are just extraordinary times and that negotiations are just in a different lens right now than they would normally be…I’m very certain that we can come to an amiable agreement,” Mastronardi added.
Springfield Public School officials declined to comment at this time due to the ongoing negotiations.
The Springfield Federation of Paraprofessionals will hold a ‘Wear Blue Day’ on December 2 during the school day to raise awareness for their cause.
