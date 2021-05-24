SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students are still masking up for the remainder of the school year.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what policies will be in place for summer school and where all hands will be on deck.
With the city of Springfield set to follow Governor Charlie Baker's lifting of the mask mandate on Saturday, we’re getting answers on how this will affect summer school students, who will be making up for lost time in person.
Dan Warwick, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, anticipates full speed ahead in the city schools this summer.
“Maximum effort, every school is running a program for all students at all grade levels,” Superintendent Warwick said.
Superintendent Warwick is encouraging everyone to consider a return to the classroom in preparation for the fall.
“We feel that due to the learning loss this year, this is the right thing to do. We’re really encouraging all parents and students to take advantage of the program,” Superintendent Warwick said.
Superintendent Warwick said he anticipates students and teachers will be masking up this summer and following state health guidance very closely.
He said the decision has been made to launch an all-virtual K-12 school opportunity for the upcoming school year.
“This will provide a quality program at every grade level for these students,” Superintendent Warwick said.
He said this virtual model is being adopted by other large urban districts in the Bay state, including Boston and Worcester.
Some people are keeping an open mind and encouraging this new learning style.
“You know what? It’s new, and once they get involved, they might like it,” local resident Harrison Sarvis said.
Superintendent Warwick also said he is asking Springfield teachers to sign up to teach classes this summer.
