SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News was getting answers Wednesday after several Springfield residents posted about water bills that are higher than usual.
Some claimed that their bill came out to be three times higher than usual.
Western Mass News reached out to the spokesperson for the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission who told us that they have not made any adjustment to the current rate or billing practices.
They said, in part:
"Customers that receive a higher than typical bill may have an undetected leak or faulty fixture contributing to higher water consumption, and are encouraged to contact the Commission to schedule a home leak detection survey."
