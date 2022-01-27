SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A viewer reached out to Western Mass News wondering about the vaccine site at Tech Park in Springfield.
She asked:
Is the vaccine site at Tech Park closing?
She added that there are no appointments after this week.
Western Mass News reached out to officials at the vaccine site who told us
There are no changes. Springfield will remain open and they are adding appointments now.
When asked if they were planning to close, officials said not at this time.
