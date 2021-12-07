LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers. A viewer reached out to us with this question:
"What's happening with the Ludlow Mills clocktower? Thousands of dollars were donated to the project, and it seems to have stalled."
The project, which was announced in August, will provide 95 mixed-income apartments for adults 55 and older, as well as a center for supportive healthcare services.
We took our viewer's question to the company in charge of this project, WinnDevelopment. Spokesperson Ed Cafasso told us the company is still working to secure all finances needed to complete the Mill 8 project.
Cafasso told us, in part:
"The company anticipates that all funding will be secured around the end of March. At that point, WinnCompanies will own the Mill 8 portion of the building and construction will start immediately."
He went on to say that as part of this project, the clocktower, along with the entire exterior of the building, will undergo a complete historic restoration.
The company expects the project to take about 15 months to complete.
If you have a question or something you want us to look into for you, email us at gettinganswers@westernmassnews.com. Just be sure to include your name and phone number as we work to dig deeper.
