(WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow flurries are expected in western Massachusetts and we know residents are concerned about road conditions. We wanted to know if local towns are prepared to plow the streets this winter after Springfield faced a major shortage of contracted plow drivers in 2020.
Winter is almost here and soon plow drivers will be working to clear up the roads. MassDOT is pushing for additional plow drivers and we wanted to know how local communities were doing this year, so we checked in with local public works departments to get answers.
“This year, we're pretty good…It's not where I want to be, but it is better,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Cignoli told Western Mass News the city is ready for winter weather with about 120 contractor plow drivers on-board. Their goal is usually between 140 and 150 drivers, but this is a significant improvement from the 108 drivers they had last year. It comes after the city offered various incentives to attract new contractors over the last year.
“A lot of people really answered the call in the city,” Cignoli added.
Western Mass News called other local Departments of Public Works as well. Easthampton told us they’re in a good spot and are ready to go this winter. Westfield said they have had their issues but are feeling prepared. They also told us they offer one of the highest rates for plow contractors in the area.
Greenfield told us they don’t hire outside contractors for plows, but it has been difficult replacing staff with commercial drivers licenses when they leave. Montague also said they don't hire out for plow drivers and they are at their capacity for employees this season.
In Wilbraham, the DPW is down two or three contracted trucks from what they'd normally want, but they said they can manage with what they have. West Springfield told us they’re completely full this year.
As for Cignoli, he said the city has all three shifts up and running for the winter season and they’re ready to go.
“We're pretty well prepared from a contractor standpoint for any kind of plowable event,” Cignoli noted.
If you’d like to help out your local DPW, you can click below for more information:
