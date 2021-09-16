AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A UMass parent reached out to Western Mass News with housing concerns on campus, especially as we see an uptick in COVID cases.

UMass releases its COVID-19 case numbers on Thursdays, but with these concerns not only did we get answers but also, we asked students what they thought.

A viewer reached out to our newsroom and told us quote, “I just learned that the university is placing vaccinated students (like my son) in housing with unvaccinated students.”

So we went right to the university and got her answers.

Officials say 97 percent of UMass campus is vaccinated. Students can get a vaccination exemption if they have a medical or religious reason. Unvaccinated students must get tested twice a week.

So we asked students are they concerned about students living on campus who are unvaccinated, and if they are concerned COVID cases could rise.

“I think the percentage is like 96 or 98 percent of the campus is vaccinated. So that’s not really a concern of mine. Everyone I know is vaccinated,” UMass Amherst senior Grace Quinn said.

One student tells us they are also not concerned, but they believe COVID is not going away soon.

“I’m kind of over this, to be honest, I’m ready to move on. I don’t think COVID is going to go anywhere, and there’s not much they can do about it,” UMass Amherst junior Shane Pidgeon said.

UMass senior Barkha Bhandari is concerned about UMass's case numbers going up. She believes the university should not only test unvaccinated students but also vaccinated students.

“I don’t think we test regularly. I think testing should be mandatory for everyone to do at least once a week because that’s the only way to keep track of cases,” Bhandari said.