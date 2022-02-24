SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Mental health professionals are seeing a larger number of students presenting with depression and anxiety as the pandemic reaches its second year.
We are digging deeper into the issue speaking to students, professionals and doctors about warning signs no parent should miss.
“There is definitely a sadness that everyone is trying to get over and is not going to get over anytime soon,” said Carol Kruser, principal of Chicopee High School.
Carol Kruser, principal at Chicopee High School, says students and staff are still coming to terms with a pandemic that resulted in illness and loss.
Dr. Bruce Waslick, chief of child psychiatry at Baystate Health, said he is seeing three to four times the number of children coming to the ER.
And he said those doctors have seen children with serious suicide attempts, eating disorders, depression and anxiety.
“Socialization is such an important part of adolescence. Take that away from kids and it’s going to be a major stress,” said Waslick.
Students said they have certainly felt that loss and their worlds turned upside down when remote learning was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic in march 2020, disconnecting them from friends.
“It caused me a lot of anxiety and I started to push myself away from even family because I felt like I didn’t have anyone I could personally talk to,” said ninth grader Jasmine Ortega.
Other students had family members who were sick. Some said their grades suffered because they were unable to connect in person with teachers. Simply the unknowns created more anxiety.
“My mom got sick. She couldn’t do anything. She was weak…Being isolated actually gave me anxiety and depression being locked in a room, not hanging out with friends,” said ninth grade Cliff Asalgado, ninth grade student.
Donna Mendonca, supervisor of counseling and social emotional learning at Westfield public schools, said Westfield schools saw a significant increase in students presenting with issues related to fear and anxiety.
“The lack of social engagement and how that impacts students? They are lonely. They don’t have the friendships they used to have,” said Mendonca.
Ryder Courtney, an 11th grade student, said things have changed in how he interacts with others since returning in person full time this year.
“it really was like starting high school all over again. You became friends with a lot more people than you expected and a lot more different people,” said Courtney.
Mendonca said counselors are inundated. Westfield schools has even added eight school adjustment counselors to help students transition back from COVID.
“They are overwhelmed, and they are seeing kids that they didn’t have to worry about or see before,” said Mendonca.
So, what are the signs parents should look out if their child is struggling?
Experts said to watch out for:
- Any changes in sleeping patterns: sleeping too little or too much.
- Changes in eating habits.
- Pulling back from regular activities
- Changes in behavior
Experts acknowledge there have always been gaps in mental health services for children and teenagers in western mass. The pandemic exasperated that gap.
Baystate health has opened a new in-patient child psychiatric unit and waslik stresses the importance of parents connecting with their child’s doctor on such issues.
What worries Waslick about the impact of this pandemic on students?
“This kind of massive community stress is going to lead to severe significant mental health consequences,” said Waslick.
