AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many Americans are paying more money for food, gas, and household goods amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Inflation has hit an all-time high for the first time in almost 40 years.
In a three-part series ‘The Cost of Living’, Western Mass News is getting answers from experts on what caused the price hikes and what consumers can expect in 2022.
“Well, there is an increase in just about everything,” said Deborah Andrews of Agawam.
Local customers are shelling out more cash at the grocery store than ever before.
“I can’t go into a store anymore without spending $40 on one bag of groceries,” Andrews added.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose over seven percent in 2021 - the highest climb in prices since 1982. What is inflation?
“Inflation is a generalized increase in all prices and wages and salaries, so it's when all costs go up,” said Joseph Gagnon, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Peterson told Western Mass News that the cause is two-fold: supply and demand both shifting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So on the demand side, what happened was we had these massive help packages. Some people call them stimulus packages. They were really designed to help people survive, pay rent, get food when their employment shut down and people stayed home and sheltered in place,” Peterson explained.
Gagnon said the stimulus checks were a tremendous success and gave many Americans more money in their pockets. While people ramped up spending, supply chains could not keep up with the demand due to a shortage of workers and materials. This caused a surge in prices.
“Even when things reopened, people didn’t want to go back to work. They were afraid to go back to work or their kids were at home and they couldn't go back to work, so that reduced the ability of the economy to supply the goods for this demand,” Gagnon noted.
That had a trickle-down effect to local shoppers' pockets.
“Just about everything has gone up. Milk is higher, cereal, everything,” Andrews said.
The average gallon of whole milk was approximately $3.66 in October 2021 - an increase of 28 cents from 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Meanwhile, prices for all six of the major grocery store food groups increased from 2020 to 2021. The cost of fruits and vegetables rose five percent from the previous year. Prices for cereal and bakery products rose 4.8 percent and prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 12.5 percent.
“A steak is only $12 and it is a small one, so that to me is a lot,” Andrews noted.
We checked in with Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam. Kevin Powers, the assistant produce manager, told us they have seen prices fluctuate over the last year.
“I see prices go up 25 to 50 cents one week and down to 50 cents the next week, so we are constantly changing the prices in produce,” Powers explained.
Powers said he has seen the cost go up and down for fresh produce that is delivered from outside of the country.
“So we are getting them from South America. Right now, the blueberries, some raspberries, some of the produce coming in from further south, so that is costly to bring it to us,” Powers added.
In addition, Powers said oftentimes, the number on the price sticker reflects the cost at the pump.
“If gas is expensive to deliver the produce, product…it's going to be more costly. If gas starts to come down, there will be a decrease in prices,” Powers noted.
The question is: what can consumers expect in 2022 and is there relief on the way?
“So I think you will see a big fall in inflation this year. The real question is how far. Will we get all the way back to two where we were? I don’t think so. Some people do, but everyone thinks it's going to come down. It will not be seven for another year,” Gagnon said.
Meanwhile, Powers anticipates prices will be lower at checkout come the spring and summertime.
“I really feel as though once the weather changes and we start to get with our local farmers again, we will see the prices start to drop again,” Powers said.
Inflation has put pressure on the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. In response, the fed is expected to raise interest rates as soon as March to help bring down inflation.
