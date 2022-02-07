(WGGB/WSHM) -- March marks two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and we're checking in with local educators to see how their lives have been impacted.
"Just being so far away always made me feel very, very unhappy,” said TJ Rios, a ninth-grade literature teacher at Libertas Academy.
Rios’ first year teaching was interrupted by the pandemic and she said the hardest part about it was not being able to connect with her students.
“It just made it that much harder for us to build those connections with our students to be that person that's there for them and cares about them,” Rios explained.
That distance with her students created a challenge for her that ultimately affected her mental health.
"I think it just got to a point where things just got more complicated, things just got sadder, and it was just really hard to cope with that,” Rios noted.
Other teachers had similar feelings.
"It's taken a toll on myself and I know other teachers as well,” said Melissa Tavares, health education teacher at Chicopee High School.
Tavares told Western Mass News she never imagined the pandemic would close down her school. Now, she is trying to adjust to a new normal. With masks on and other COVID-19 protocols, she said it is hard to keep her student's alert and dedicated to their work.
"This kind of almost stopped everybody, then they kind of started to slide down with their motivation and their energy levels…They tune out much quicker. Their attention spans are shorter,” Tavares noted.
Like many others, she had to adjust the way she teaches.
"I want them to be talking themselves more. It’s more discussion based. We'll do group work, for students just to have what they missed out on for so long,” Tavares explained.
While focusing on her student's education, she also had to focus on her own mental health by setting boundaries.
"Learning that I need to actually put down my phone, stop doing either schoolwork or whatever it really is and just take time to think about myself,” Tavares said.
Another local teacher also had to pivot to adjust to the challenges of online learning.
"My biggest concern was being able to get the level of instruction to the students, in the manner that I needed to,” said Chef Eric Rogers, a culinary arts instructor at Westfield Technical Academy.
Rogers typically teaches his class with a hands-on approach, giving students real life skills they can use in the restaurant business one day, but virtual learning made his methods a lot more difficult.
"I was just very concerned that students were going to be left behind if they didn't have what they needed at that moment to be successful,” Rogers explained.
However, he found a way. It’s something he said was a positive impact of the COVID-19 impact since his culinary arts students are studying to become chefs.
"We can do this. We can do curbside pick-up, we can do take-out,” Rogers added.
He had his students transform the school's restaurant ‘Tiger's Pride’ to adjust to the COVID-19 protocols by providing them with real life experience.
“Here's a situation we can't control it, but what can we do about it? How can we alter what we typically do and still meet the demands of our customers?" Rogers noted.
Although it wasn't always easy, Rogers said he has a lot to be grateful for.
"If anything, it's brought me closer with my family. It's brought me closer with my students, my peers that I work with here and my colleagues. It's kind of brought us together as a family,” Rogers said.
