SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--According to the latest State numbers, young people are responsible for nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the State, but how sick are they getting? Will vaccine mandates push workers of all ages to get the shot? Western Mass News is getting answers.
Throughout the pandemic, the notion that young people won't get severely sick from the virus has been prevalent. With younger adults and teens getting the virus more and more, we spoke with a local doctor who says that's not quite true.
According to State data, people between the ages of 20 and 39 are responsible for 44.8 percent of the new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, the most of any other age group.
Western Mass News spoke with Harry Hoar, a pediatric doctor at Baystate Children's Hospital.
"We generally see patients up to age 22," said Hoar.
Hoar told Western Mass News that over the course of the pandemic, young adults haven't all fared well when they catch COVID-19, with many requiring hospitalization.
"The cases that we have seen over the course of the pandemic who have been very sick requiring ventilators have been patients almost exclusively in that age range of late teenage young adult," said Hoar.
His concern is that the trend could continue if young adults keep getting the virus and vaccination rates stall.
"There’s no reason not to think we should see that with the delta surge as well," said Hoar.
When it comes to protecting everyone from the young to the vulnerable, some organizations and agencies are mandating vaccines. The State announced Wednesday a mandate for long-term care facilities in the Commonwealth, requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10th.
Locally, Baystate Hospital also instituted a vaccine mandate. While talking to Dave Madsen on our Western Mass News Getting Answers Program, Dr. Mark Keroack, President of Baystate Health said he has already received feedback.
"I think that there are some people who are upset by it. I have gotten far more people thanking me for the decision than objecting to it. I fully expect that there will be some people who are going to decide to leave the organization rather than be vaccinated. in good conscience, I just couldn't see us not helping people stay safe when they came into our facilities," said Dr. Keroack.
When it comes to the vaccine mandate for long-term care facilities, the Baker administration said of the 378 facilities and two soldiers' homes in the state, 155 have less than 75 percent of their staff vaccinated.
