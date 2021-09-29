WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- It's been a busy couple of weeks at The Big E. The West Springfield community is seeing the effects.
Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact The Big E has on the town and the surrounding area.
"If we didn't have a Big E this year, we probably would've never had a Big E again," said West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.
Last year, West Springfield lost a million dollars in revenue, according to Mayor Reichelt because of The Big E cancellation.
This year, The Big E brought hundreds of thousands of people to the town of West Springfield. Businesses both in the fairgrounds and out have seen an increase in sales.
"Bringing all these people in and spending money locally, it's a huge boom for everyone," explained Mayor Reichelt.
"We noticed a little uptick in the business. More so than in 2019," said Dominic Pompi, owner and operator of Memo's Restaurant.
Pompi told Western Mass News they have been busy during the fair this year, busier than years past.
"Oh yeah definitely, every day. Every day I run my numbers and sales are up every single day," said Pompi.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt says one positive thing this year -- is the traffic.
The Big E usually has a big impact on traffic in the area but not so much this year, thanks to the newly replaced Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
"A lot of those changes in coordination with Agawam has really had the traffic flow well...Traffic has really been non-existent," said Mayor Reichelt.
Memo's closes early every day during the fair because of the traffic jams that usually take place in front of their restaurant, but this year has been much better.
"A lot less traffic," said Pompi.
A lot of people are concerned the Big E might bring a big spike in COVID-19 cases, but Mayor Reichelt says we won't see the effect, if any, for another week or so and he still thinks it's unlikely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.