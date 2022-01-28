SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--- State Police said the suspect in Thursday’s officer-involved shooting used a flare gun to shoot at a Springfield Police Officer.
We’re getting answers on what flare guns are typically used for and how dangerous they can be when shot at another person.
On Thursday, the city of Springfield was shaken by a second police officer-involved shooting in just a matter of weeks.
State Police said a 24-year-old male suspect shot a Springfield police officer in the hand with a flare gun, and then was injured by gunfire coming from police.
We wanted to know more about the intended purpose of flare guns.
James Brunelle, a manager at Brunelle's Marina showed us one in person, they are bright in color and are used as a call for help, typically by someone who is in an emergency situation in a large body of water.
“For being under distress, if you are a downed boater and you are looking to signal someone,” said Brunelle.
Brunelle said once the flare gun is shot in the air, the distress call be seen from 25 miles away.
He also told Western Mass News there are handheld flares.
“You hold it on the side of the boat with your hand out and make sure the ambers are over the boat and you can single someone that way,” said Brunelle.
In light of Thursday’s incident, we wanted to know if multiple shell cases could be loaded.
“You can’t put multiple at a time. it's one shell per flare gun,” said Brunelle.
In addition, we asked Brunelle how dangerous a flare gun could be if shot at a person.
“It could tear, it is a flame it could burn,” he said.
He said the outcome could even be deadly.
“It could be if its shot at close range, it is being propelled by a spark and it is coming at you,” said Brunelle.
The officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital on Thursday. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The Springfield Police Department is leading the investigation, but ultimately the Hampden District Attorney will determine if the use of force was justified.
