WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Big E is coming around the corner and preparations are underway to make sure the two-week event is safe when it opens on Sept. 17.
Two days before, the town of West Springfield will hold a public hearing to determine whether or not to mandate masks for fairgoers, as this will be the first fair since its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Western Mass News learned how vendors feel about the fair and how a mask mandate at another summer fair worked out this past weekend.
We covered this topic on our Western Mass News: Getting Answers program, when Big E president & CEO Gene Cassidy was our guest. It's quickly became one of the top viewed stories on our website.
In the interview, Cassidy claimed the New York State Fair, which is requiring masks, has seen a huge drop in attendance and is concerned the same could happen at the Big E.
We reached out to another local fair that also had a mask mandate to see what the effect was on their numbers.
To mandate masks or not at the Big E, That's the question West Springfield officials will discuss on Sept, 15th, giving people from six states, possibly as little as two day's notice. At the Three County Fair this year, organizers said a mask mandate was implemented in the city of Northampton around ten days before the fair, which they said led to confusion for fairgoers.
"There was definitely I think a lot of mixed messages out there or a lot of information out there, so it was difficult for people to keep which community was doing what," said James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair.
While the CEO of the Eastern States Exposition expressed concern that a mask mandate could drive down attendance, the organizer of the Three County Fair said that wasn't an issue at their event over the weekend.
"We actually had equal attendance almost to the letter, the number of people that we had in 2019," said Przypek.
The Big E organizers also said there will be fewer vendors at the fair this year. Western Mass News spoke to one vendor who chose not to attend this year.
Bernat's Polish Deli is holding its food truck back this year. Owner Gregory Bernat said lack of staffing and finances played a big role
"It was pretty early on in the year when they were asking to kind of get your paperwork in and monies in for the Big E...Vaccines were just rolling out so we weren't quite sure which way, which direction things were going really," said Bernat.
Bernat said while wearing a mask would be difficult in the heat, especially for those who cook, he still believes they are a good way to stop the spread of COVID-19
"That's a lot of people from a lot of different places coming together in one spot," said Bernat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.