SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News viewers have been reaching out to us, saying their rent is going up and they cannot afford it.
It has been an issue that state legislators are working hard to get under control.
Western Mass News is getting answers on what is being done to help renters.
One Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom, saying his elderly family member has been asked by her landlord to pay more than double her typical rent. Other viewers reached out with similar concerns and posted on Facebook, saying they cannot afford their new rent payment.
"The price of rent is absolutely astronomical right now,” said Senator John Velis. “You can't afford rent right now."
We took your concerns to local lawmakers to find out what is being done to protect your right to affordable housing.
State Senator John Velis said that enough is enough after hearing from community members that they are being forced out of their apartments because they cannot afford their rent.
"Housing is the most critical issue that human beings face on a daily basis," Senator Velis added.
He has been proposing that more affordable renting options be built in the state. He said that right now, the demand is higher than the supply, allowing landlords to raise their prices.
"We really need to do a better job building more units and get more people,” Senator Velis told Western Mass News. “I think the astronomical cost of rent might not be there as much if we just had more housing."
State Senator Adam Gomez has personally been affected by rent increases.
"I'm still a renter myself,” said Senator Gomez. “I remember growing up with my family before I was even a city councilor and coming into issues of trying to make ends meet."
That is why he has been making the issue a priority. He already had something in the works to protect tenants.
His name is on the bill, Tenants Protection Act, which is currently being reviewed by legislators.
"Renters and homeowners have been experiencing across the Commonwealth is the affordable housing emergency continues to result in widespread displacement and cost burden, and homelessness," said Senator Gomez.
This act would encompass multiple tools and protections for tenants.
"Rent stabilization, just cause eviction protections, notifications of rights and resources by the landlord, accompanying by a notice to quit and regulations of upfront lease fees, basically first last and security, and then an anti-price gouging protection while regulations are being implemented," Senator Gomez detailed.
It would also give local towns and cities the ability to control the price of rent in a community.
"So, they can be able to control the market, so then those citizens and those residents can be able to thrive," Said Senator Gomez.
While they wait for this bill to hopefully be approved, Senator Gomez suggested that people reach out to the resources in the community such as Wayfinder.
