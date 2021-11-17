SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Pfizer's COVID-19 pill may soon be available, and could be game-changing for the fight against the virus.
Western Mass News is getting answers from a medical expert on its potential rollout if approved.
Pfizer has asked for federal approval, putting the pill on a path that could make it available by the end of the year.
A sigh of relief in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I do think these do have the potential to be a game-changer, these respond to a need we have had for some time," said Dr. Mark Sieder, Clinical Epidemiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for its oral COVID-19 pill known as Paxlovid.
"I am hoping, I don't know for sure, but I'm hoping this medicine will start being available over the next few weeks in the United States," said Dr. Siedner.
This comes as the drug manufacturer recently released a study that shows the treatment is helpful in preventing hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how the drug would be prescribed.
Dr. Siedner told Western Mass News the pill is designed to be taken early on after experiencing symptoms.
"The window where they would be effective is after you have been infected, early in the course of the disease but before you are so sick that you are in the hospital," said Dr. Siedner.
Dr. Siedner said it would be a 30-pill prescription.
"The Pfizer study was 6 pills per day for 5 days," explained Dr. Siedner.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across the country and here in our area, Dr. Siedner said this oral treatment would be most beneficial for the unvaccinated population.
"It’s that population that's frankly driving the pandemic and it is certainly that population that continues to fill our hospitals," explained Dr. Siedner.
Meantime, residents we spoke to told Western Mass News they would take the pill, once more research is completed.
"So if the science is there, it goes through the necessary steps, then I'm ready to trust it," explained Monica Rivera of Springfield.
Like the vaccine roll-out process, Dr. Siedner said the pill would most likely be free of charge.
