SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --Hockey is back in Springfield. The Thunderbirds take the ice tomorrow for their first preseason game with their official home opener just over a week away.
President Nate Costa sat down for Western Mass News Getting Answers with Dave Madsen earlier Thursday.
October 16 home opener will end the more than 500-day streak without a Thunderbirds game. Costa said he’s excited to bring fans back to downtown Springfield.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced an early end to the 2019-2020 Thunderbirds season, and the team opted out of the 2020-2021 season because of money and safety concerns.
Costa joined Western Mass News’ Dave Madsen Thursday ahead of the first preseason game in Springfield tomorrow; he says he’s glad hockey is back to also help support local businesses downtown.
“I think we’re a huge economic driver for the city all the restaurants in the bars they’re always packed on game nights, but then just in general we feel like we’re the heartbeat of the city and to get back on the ice I will hopefully drive a lot of activity downtown,” Costa said.
Fans will be required to wear masks at games.
He said this season is already looking strong, season ticket numbers are up, and opening night on October 16 is looking like a sold-out game.
Costa said guidelines can change if COVID cases decrease but right now they will start the season with a mask requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.