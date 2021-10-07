SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic has created a long list of shipping and supply chain issues across the globe, and now you can add tires to the tally.
Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest shortage that could impact your car heading into the winter season.
Fall may have just started, but winter is coming quickly around the corner, and if you were planning on changing your tires ahead of snowier days, be prepared; they could be hard to find.
“Most of our manufacturers literally shut down producing product for three or four months, and we haven't caught up,” City Tire President Peter Greenberg said.
City Tire has been in business in Springfield for three generations.
Greenberg said he's never had such little inventory.
“Normally I have all my snow tires by now, and I have maybe 15 percent of them,” Greenberg said.
He's been trying to stay ahead of the shortage.
“I've been buying more than I normally do,’ Greenberg explained.
But with the addition of a global shipping crisis affecting products coming from overseas, Greenberg is worried what he's ordered won't come in in time for winter demand.
Our cameras on Thursday showing City Tire's warehouse still stocked so here's Greenberg's advice.
“If you think you need tires, come in now,” Greenberg said.
The auto industry also expects tire prices to continue to rise until the second quarter of next year.
“Just for 2021 the average price has gone up 25 percent,” Greenberg said.
Another good reason to head into your local tire shop or mechanic now.
Greenberg said he is hoping to get his final shipment of snow tires in the next 30 to 45 days.
