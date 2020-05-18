EASTHMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Construction sites and manufacturing are allowed to resume today as part of Phase 1 in the state reopening plan.

The reopening advisory board released their plan on Monday for operating Massachusetts businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the announcement was made this morning, we’ve been receiving questions from viewers about the plan.

The guidelines for each of the four phases, and specific businesses within them, can be found here.

We spoke with Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, a member of the reopening committee about the report and what people can expect going forward.

Massachusetts is now in Phase 1 of reopening the economy as the public health data on COVID-19 shows we’ve sufficiently flattened the curve.

The report said we’ll spend a minimum of three weeks in each phase before moving onto the next.

However, because Phase 1 is staggered, with some businesses opening on May 25, we asked from which date the three-week benchmark will be calculated.

“After today,” LaChapelle explained.

Lachapelle is a member of the state reopening advisory board. While the report focused heavily on businesses, she told Western Mass News what people can expect from free services like libraries

“Libraries will start opening up on May 25 with like curbside and, what we have seen from basically restaurants, around book orders and returning, with an easing of just casual browsing with strict numbers for the space of the library,” LaChapelle explained.

As for the court system, LaChapelle said those won’t resume normal operation anytime soon.

“We have been told that they will be closed through the month of June,” LaChapelle noted.

Though dental emergencies have been treated during the pandemic, now, more routine procedures are just over the June 8 horizon.

“As far as cleanings, I believe we’re looking at Phase 2,” LaChapelle said.

While May 25 is ready for the return of haircuts, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont pushed back their salon reopening date until June.

We asked LaChapelle if something similar could happen here, should outbreaks spike around the close-contact service.

“I don’t think it’s impossible that just hair salons would be told ‘Okay, we need to slow down and take a break.’ A really big part of the whole process and the report is maintaining and gaining public trust,” LaChapelle noted.

