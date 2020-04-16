SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Twenty-two million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks, with over five million filed last week alone.

In Massachusetts, over 100,000 people filed for unemployment last week and hitting record numbers.

With these new numbers out, many people have questions. Western Mass News is getting answers and bringing you some viewer questions about unemployment and stimulus checks during a time in which a local financial expert calls historic.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen such a massive number of applications over such a very short period of time,” said Richard Pelletier with Help to Retire.

Many viewers have been reaching out to Western Mass News asking about unemployment checks, stimulus checks, and what it all means for their families.

We talked with Pelletier over the phone and brought some viewer questions right to him to get you answers.

Question 1: How much money am I going to get from filing for unemployment?

“You’re talking about 39 weeks of benefits and those benefits are only about half of what your compensation used to be, so it’s not really a pay raise. That’s on the state level,” Pelletier noted.

Pelletier told Western Mass News over the phone that under the CARES Act, people can get up to an additional $600 a week on top of the state unemployment check.

“For some of the low-wage earners, they can actually make more on unemployment than the cares act and they were making for checks on a payroll, so that’s gonna be kind of a unique situation to say the least,” Pelletier noted.

Question 2: I have children I claimed as dependents who are 17 and 18. Will I be getting stimulus money for them?

Pelletier said because of the stimulus guidelines, you would not be getting money.

“Dependent children are defined as under the age of 17…the parents aren’t going to get a check, that’s for sure, not for $500,” Pelletier added.

For those wondering if those kids themselves can claim the money, Pelletier noted, “Because of their age and the fact that the kids were filed as a dependent of the parent, I don’t see how the kids are going to get a separate check from that.”

Question 3: Is my check coming as a direct deposit or in the mail?

“If you got a refund of direct deposit, they already know about that account that’s going to be direct deposited into that account…it’ll probably be coming in this week or next week at the latest,” Pelletier explained.

Pelletier said if you qualify for the stimulus payment and your tax refund came through the mail, you can expect a check to be mailed.