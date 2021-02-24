SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our viewers joined Western Mass News live on our Facebook and streaming platforms, getting answers on the COVID-19 vaccine.
In our special, Western Mass News sat down with Dr. Robert Roose from Mercy Medical Center, bringing your questions straight to a local expert. If you missed it, here's what our viewers wanted to know.
[Repoerter: We had a great question that came in from Iddrisu, and we have another similar one from Alexandra Marie, asking about if we'll have any symptoms after the vaccine, and if you do react what should you do.]
Western Mass News partnered with Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health of New England to dig deeper into the COVID-19 vaccine with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose.
“Sometimes people can develop fever chills, muscle aches, a sense of fatigue, and those are signs the body is stimulating an immune response. These symptoms should last 24-48 hours,” Dr. Roose answered.
Viewers commented from home with questions Wednesday night.
[Reporter: I want to ask a question from one of our viewers asking, I will be traveling if I get the vaccine. If I get the vaccine before I go do I need to get tested when I come back.]
“I would encourage the viewer to still be cautious and still be mindful. We will get to a point where all those other rules change, but we're not there yet,” Dr. Roose said.
Viewers looked ahead to the future as the vaccine is rolled out, with some concerns.
[Reporter: A great question from another one of our viewers Margarita who says if I'm allergic to penicillin can I get the vaccine?]
“Margarita thank you for the question you can get the vaccine,” Dr. Roose answered.
Some viewers commented who have already received the first dose of their shot, interested in their immunity.
[Reporter: In terms of the length of the immunity we still don't know one of our viewers Carlos did just ask that, he also asked do we have to then continue getting the COVID-19 vaccine going forward is it going to be like the flu shot?]
“We don't yet know that Carlos it's a great question. It is possible, and you may say it's likely,” Dr. Roose said.
A couple of viewers wondered how protected you are after the first dose of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccine, as Johnson and Johnson's single shot has yet to receive approval.
[Reporter: They live with an 11-year-old, and as you mentioned, Johnson & Johnson is just one dose of the shot, but people are worried that right now with Moderna and Pfizer if you get the first shot. Do you need to stay away from them until you get that dose?]
“Both the Pfizer and Moderna do have some protection after the first dose, but the trials were based primarily on people who got two doses. To the viewer at home, if you have an 11-year-old that you would keep yourself protected by wearing masks and practicing hand hygiene,” Dr. Roose explained.
Something we'll all have to continue to do until more vaccinations are rolled out.
A lot of talk tonight about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Dr. Roose said a vote for FDA approval could come as early as Saturday.
