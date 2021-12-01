SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Following the arrests of Angel Gonzalez and Derek Michalczyk charged in two recent purse snatchings, Springfield Police are now sharing what went into tracking one of them down.
"Our partner agencies all communicated shared information and resources. And one of the suspects, Mr. Gonzalez was believed to be in Springfield," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh told Western Mass News they focused on locating Gonzalez for more than a week.
"So for about 10 days to two weeks. Members of our warning apprehension and our firearm investigation unit relentlessly pursued leads to possible locations. Eventually located him on the 700 block of Worthington Street Monday afternoon and arrested him," explained Walsh.
The charges Gonzalez and Michalczyk faced in Holyoke District Court are in connection to a purse snatching at the stop and shop in East Longmeadow and another in the Holyoke Mall parking lot. But there was also an incident in Springfield. Walsh sayid they're looking into any connection these suspects might have.
"There was one incident in Springfield on St James Ave. outside the Big Y. It's currently under investigation. There could be a possible criminal complaint or a warrant issued shortly. But right now it's under investigation," said Walsh.
Walsh said Gonzalez has an arrest record in Springfield.
"He's got a history of larceny and some other things and some drug possession and small level drug dealing," explained Walsh.
Police in other western Mass. communities are also looking at robberies possibly tied to these two suspects. The Hampden District Attorney's office is leading the investigation.
