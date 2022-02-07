AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One Western Mass News viewer reached out to us asking about the new dorms being built on the UMass Amherst campus.
The viewer said, "Construction is underway and there is no info anywhere on them."
We reached out to the university about the project and here is what we found out.
According to UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski, site preparations are now underway.
He said that plans call for a private firm to finance and construct the facility and be responsible for all construction costs.
The firm is expected to operate the 824 beds and provide space to the campus for dining and student health and wellness for the entire student body.
The university will continue to own the land and the new buildings, which are projected to open in the fall of 2023.
