SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At-home COVID-19 test kits from the newly launched government website have started arriving across the nation, but the resale of COVID-19 tests by unauthorized sellers is becoming more common.
The desperate need for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has left some people turning to purchase tests from unauthorized sellers.
“It’s a free country. If someone wants to go online and sell, that's fine. It's up to the public to be smart about it,” said David Sanborn.
Cheryl Tillinghast added, “Not good, cross contamination…Nope, not a good idea at all.”
People of Springfield shared their reaction to the purchase of COVID -19 tests from third party retailers.
“I mean, it started out really kind of…really informally, like they were groups that were combining forces to try to get test and they were distributing them among some themselves,” said Karl Petrick, associate economics professor at Western New England University.
Petrick told Western Mass News that reselling test kits without a big markup price and in small numbers is legal.
“It is not illegal and in economic terms, it’s a classic example of market being created where there’s excess demand, so there’s more demand than supply available,” Petrick added.
However, there are risk factors in play for both buyers and sellers.
“More risk than if you’re able to get them in the store where you have some guarantees if it was an authorized seller…Amazon, eBay, Etsy, etc. have all blocked unauthorized sellers from selling on their platforms because if you’re entering into that market, it’s not regulated. You’re not sure what you’re getting,” Petrick explained.
Petrick said to always check that an at-home COVID-19 test is authorized by the FDA, but he believes fewer people will turn to purchasing from unauthorized sellers with the Biden Administration's newly launched website providing COVID-19 tests to households.
“So they are trying to address any, but they’re doing it late in the day, which is why this secondary market has sprung up,” Petrick said.
