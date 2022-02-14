CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – If you live in Chicopee, you may have heard loud noises going off throughout the day.
Western Mass News has noticed people online saying they have heard loud banging noises, and we learned what those sounds might be coming from.
Lieutenant Colonel Rodney Furr from Westover Air Reserve Base told Western Mass News that due to the late snowfall we have gotten this season, flocks of horned larks and snow buntings have made themselves at home on the airfield, which poses a risk to aircraft operations.
“There's a risk of bird strike, either in the cockpit or a bird being sucked into an engine and causing some sort of catastrophic dangers,” explained Lt. Col. Furr. “Also, just the different times of day. If there's an aircraft getting ready to takeoff, and the birds may be on the ground and the sound startles them, they fly off in a big mass and the aircraft has to try to fly through them.”
Because of this, the base has been setting off an air cannon every day at random times to try to change the birds’ behavior. Lt. Col. Furr told us that this method is non-lethal and is approved by the USDA. The cannons also have to be moved around on a regular basis so the birds do not get used to the sounds coming from one specific area.
We were told that the air cannon operation is being conducted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.